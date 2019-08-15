The Queen's cheeky sense of humour has been revealed after a hilarious anecdote was shared by a royal author ahead of the release of his new book.

While it's the younger royals whose sense of humour often hogs the headlines, it appears the Queen can hold her own in the joke department.

Adam Helliker, the author of a forthcoming book about the Windsors, shared how Her Majesty dealt with a particularly awkward exchange with Yvonne de Gaulle, the wife of former French president Charles de Gaulle, during the couple's visit to Buckingham Palace.

Helliker told the Sun: "A guest asked Madame de Gaulle what she was most looking forward to in her retirement, which was imminent.

"With great elaboration [as she didn't speak much English] she replied: 'A penis.'"

The Queen handled the situation with aplomb, deftly stepping in to steer the conversation back above the belt.

Helliker continued: "An awkward silence ensued for some time, until the Queen herself came to the rescue, and she said with a broad grin: 'Ah, happiness'."

Prince Philip was reportedly particularly amused by the exchange, which he counts as one of his favourite stories of all time.

The Duke of Edinburgh could take a lesson in tact from his wife, with the gaffe-prone consort repeatedly hitting the headlines for his inappropriate comments.

On seeing plans for the Duke and Duchess of York's house in 1988 the Duke remarked: "It looks like a tart's bedroom."

He once shared his thoughts on matrimony: "When a man opens a car door for his wife, it's either a new car or a new wife."

Prince Philip reportedly got into considerable strife with the Queen when he commented on her appearance to his cousin, Patricia Mountbatten.

When she complimented the Queen on her flawless complexion, the Prince joked: "Yes, and she's like that all over."