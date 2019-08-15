Danny Polaris is campaigning to raise awareness about priapism, as doctors tell him he is still at risk of losing his penis, two weeks on from getting his permanent erection.

Friends of Polaris are still calling for donations to fund the surgery that could save his penis.

Polaris, a British man living in Berlin, injected an unknown substance into his penis more than two weeks ago and has had an excruciatingly painful erection since then.

The Swansea man, who lives in Berlin, injected the enhancing drug after having already taken Viagra during a late-night hookup with a nurse.

Advertisement

The following day, he went to Berlin Pride and wrapped a wine cooler around his erect penis.

Doctors have reportedly had to stick a seven-inch nail into his urethra with no anaesthetic and tried to withdraw blood with needles. None of those methods have worked.

Polaris described the pain as a "10 out of 10".

The man, who works as a jazz singer and freelance sex columnist, says this was "one of the worst decisions of [his] life".

"Some days I wake up and I just cry about how stupid I was, about what I've lost, about what's going to happen to me," he said, quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Sex is very important to me. I'm a sex writer, I write erotica and edit erotica. I need all the help I can get."

He has been diagnosed with priapism, an erection that won't go away. It can lead to life-threatening blood clots.

His pain is so severe he has blacked out from it at times.

Advertisement

The enhancing drug appears to have reacted with Polaris' HIV medication as well as the Viagra he had already taken.

He has already undergone surgery but doctors say he will need further surgical interventions, as well as physiotherapy, over the next few months.

His friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help with his medical expenses.