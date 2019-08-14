Did you even go to Paris if you didn't post a picture with your picnic under the Eiffel Tower?

The idea of "digital detox" holidays are on the rise, but new research suggests tourists who travel technology-free can suffer withdrawal symptoms similar to stopping smoking or drinking.

Often when traveling, people use their phones to connect with friends back home and keep them updated, every step of the way.

During the Auckland study led by Dr Lena Waizenegger, 23 participants had restricted access to mobile phones, laptops, tablets, the Internet, social media and navigation tools for at least 24 hours.

The travelers' emotions were examined before they disconnected, during their disconnection, and after they reconnected.

The result? A complete emotional rollercoaster.

At first, the travelers reported feelings of anxiety and frustration, but later admitted to feeling "acceptance, enjoyment and even liberation."

Dr Waizenegger explained to Mike Hosking that we are so glued to our phones that the overuse negatively impacts a number of things - such as how we engage with people around us, which is a vital part of traveling.

She explained that at first, the convenience and security of Google Maps and perceived connectivity of Facebook was difficult for travelers to go without - but that this anxiety eventuated into a positive experience for many.

"Once they overcame the initial feelings of concern associated with disconnection, a number of the participants learned to navigate with paper maps and gained the confidence to ask other people for help with directions," she told Hosking.

"That led to a much more interactive experience and a greater feeling of being connected to other people – which ultimately became a highlight of their holiday."