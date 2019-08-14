Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly taken baby Archie overseas for the first time.

According to The Sun, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to Ibiza on a private jet, where they spent six days on the Spanish island celebrating Markle's 38th birthday.

"No images have emerged of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Archie, who stayed at a villa well away from the cameras," wrote The Majorca Daily Bulletin.

This is reportedly Archie's first overseas trip. Photo / Getty Images

"They travelled with security personnel, and it is reported that local security forces were not needed."

Ibiza is reportedly one of Markle's favourite getwaway destinations - she previously visited the Mediterranean island in 2016 with her friend Misha Nonoo.

It's believed Markle opted to celebrate her birthday with a secret getaway with her husband and baby - as a royal source has previously said she didn't want anything extravagant after the "PR disaster" following her opulent $560,000 baby shower in New York.

Reports suggest Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry chartered a private plane for a six-day birthday break in Ibiza with baby Archie. Photo / Getty Images

"The Sussexes will not want to be seen enjoying more of their lavish hospitality after the PR disaster backlash post the US baby shower," the source told Fabulous Digital.

Meghan came under fire for her lavish baby shower after she flew on a private jet and stayed in the most expensive suite in New York. Photo / Getty Images

The overseas jaunt is thought to have taken place a few days after Harry's trip to Camp Google in July - where he reportedly stayed on a superyacht near the Vendura Golf & Spa resort.

If the rumours are true, this would be three-month-old Archie's first overseas holiday - with his second confirmed trip to be when he travels to Africa with his parents, on his first official royal tour.