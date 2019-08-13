Marrying a prince is something many of us fantasise about, but ask Meghan Markle what it's like and the reality could be a bit grim.

During an episode of Good Morning Britain, TV presenter Richard Madely said the Duchess of Sussex "stepped into a snake pit" when she married into the royal family.

He explained that just one year on, Markle's honeymoon with the public seems to have ended - similiar to Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles.

Madeley said that the same thing happened with Princess Diana when she married Prince Charles. Photo / Getty Images

"Isn't it extraordinary how the honeymoon with the public that Harry and Meghan had has faded so quickly. Pretty much in a year, it's gone."

"Personally, I feel a bit sorry for Meghan, I think she's stepped into a snake pit. Diana stepped into a snake pit.

The TV presenter went on to warn Markle that she's going to have to "learn to play the odds pretty sharpish."

"It's a rough old world in the royal family when you're that high profile.

"I think she's learning that. I think it'll get better for them."

Nigel Farage, the leader of Brexit recently criticised the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in a speech at Sydney's Conservative Political Action Conference.

He voiced that he wishes for Prince William "to live forever to stop Harry becoming king," and said that since marrying Markle, the Duke of Sussex had changed for the worse.

He said that "young, brave, boisterous" Harry had been negatively influenced by his wife's American ways, diminishing their support amongst the public.

During the episode of Good Morning, a member of the audience brought Farage's speech up and asked Madely if he thinks Harry and Meghan are overly involved in being political activists - to which Madeley responded he thinks it's "too much".