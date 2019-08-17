Non-cooks say their confidence has skyrocketed since jumping on board with meal kits, completely changing the way they create and consume food at home.

New Zealand-owned My Food Bag has delivered more than 50 million meals in six years and some of its recipients told the Herald on Sunday it was a life-changer.

Lena Duffin said her cooking ability had improved greatly, and she had lost 25kg along the way, since she first ordered the service two years ago.

"At first I used to get so stressed in the kitchen especially juggling multiple pots or pans and now I'm a

'Meal kits, they're game-changers': Our reporter gives it a go

Meal kit breakdown