WARNING - DISTURBING CONTENT

A US school student has been described as evil and cruel after she shoved her pet dog into a clothes dryer and turned it on, laughing as she filmed the entire incident.

Going live on her Instagram stories, the girl, from Dallas, can be heard telling her followers "I'm going to do it. I'm going to put his a** back in the dryer. He likes that s***."

The footage then shows the girl picking up her Shih Tzu and forcing it into the dryer and turning it on.

Advertisement

The girl can be heard screaming and laughing hysterically as the dog is seen being thrown around in circles by the dryer.

A girl who filmed herself shoving her pet dog into a clothes dryer and turning it on has provoked outrage on social media.

After about five seconds the girl opens the door as the dog still tumbles around inside.

She can be seen reaching in and pulling the dog out, saying "I'm sorry" while laughing.

After the machine has been on for around five seconds, she opens the door and the dog can be seen being thrown about inside.

The Shih Tzu looks confused and wanders around in a daze, seemingly scared after the ordeal.

The girl has since deleted her Instagram account after the video spread across social media sites Twitter and Reddit, with many saying they had reported her to the police and PETA.

Nearly all the commenters posted laughing emojis as none seemed to be disturbed by the abuse. Photo / Instagram

In a post retweeted more than 8000 times, one Twitter user said: "Someone please call the police on this girl, some people don't deserve dogs or pets at all. It's complete abuse how they treat them."

"Where are her parents? They should be charged with animal cruelty and the dog needs to be removed from that home. Here is a classic example of why kids need to be of a certain age and maturity before having pets AND they must have adults to teach them how to care for animals. This is just SICK and sad."

Another said: "This is beyond horrific ... how sick is this monster? What's even worse is that her friends are encouraging her to do it and think it's funny."

Advertisement

Others called her evil and are wanting police to press charges.