No matter how high your status in society may be, there's no way to secure every invite.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been cut from dinner party guest lists due to their annoying PDA.

Even if the couple are assigned seats apart from one another, Harry and Meghan insist on being seated next to each other, and hold hands constantly.

Markle also reportedly ignores standard party etiquette and will be "all over" Harry at the dinner table, which is traditionally "frowned upon".

According to The Sun, Harry's friends are now so fed up with the Duchess and her "American ways" that they have simply stopped inviting the couple to events.

Harry's friends are reportedly judgemental of Markle's "American ways". Photo / Getty Images

At these high society events, guests are expected to abide by the three rules of "placement".

Rule one is to pronounce the word how the French do, emphasising all three syllables.

The second rule is to avoid public displays of affection which could turn guests off their food.

Thirdly, one must sit where once is placed because it is all carefully planned as a part of a societal balancing act.

The Duchess of Sussex has now broken royal protocol a number of times.

Most recently, she ignored Wimbledon's dress code policy by wearing jeans in a Royal Box and had her security guards prohibit guests from taking photos.

An official organising the Duchess of Sussex's visit later admitted it had been difficult, saying to The Times: "It was a nightmare, she was a nightmare".

Soon after she officially joined the royal family, Prince Harry refused to hold his new wife's hand at an event out of respect for the Queen.

