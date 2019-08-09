The former marketing chief of dating app Tinder is suing the company for allegedly firing her after she accused her boss of sexual assault.

Rosette Pambakian (pictured) claims former chief executive Gregory Blatt groped her in a hotel room at a party in Beverly Hills in 2016. In the lawsuit, Miss Pambakian describes Mr Blatt as a "notorious bully" and alleges that Tinder carried out a sham investigation to "cover up the assault".

In August last year she joined a legal action filed by several other Tinder employees alleging executives purposely undervalued the app to reduce the amount it had to pay staff.

Rosette Pambakian claims she was sexually assaulted in a Beverly Hills hotel room after a 2016 holiday party by Greg Blatt. Photo / Getty Images

Miss Pambakian was fired in December and her new lawsuit alleges infliction of emotional distress, sexual battery, gender violence and wrongful termination.

Mandy Ginsberg, CEO of Match Group, said the firm does "not retaliate against anyone who reports sexual harassment".