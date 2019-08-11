COMMENT:

What does it take to be a great mate? A Gold Class friend. A GC rather than just a dude that you hang out with.

On my radio show the other day we polled our listeners on what they expected from a great friend. We were after universal truths that covered all eventualities. So first we had to weed out the specific responses. "A true friend pretends to be interested even when you're telling the same story for the hundredth time", "doesn't hit on your Mrs too much" and "doesn't judge you when you wake curled up naked at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Always pleased to see you

Good Chat

Puts their phone away

Interested in what you're up to

Related articles:

Doesn't throw you hospital passes

Reaches out

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.