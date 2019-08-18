Comfort food can be good for you: Niki Bezzant explores the satiety of soup.

It's about the time of the year when winter really starts to bite: the cold is really setting in; the rain and grey feel relentless. It's a long time until a long weekend and even though we know spring will come, it feels like it never will.

This is a time we tend to turn to comfort eating. We don't want to go outside; we feel more like ordering in and hunkering down with warming, sometimes less-than-healthy foods. But there's plenty of comfort food that's health-boosting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.