A popular YouTuber with more than 350,000 followers is now reportedly under police investigation after accidentally uploading a video of herself slapping, spitting and yelling at her dog.

Brooke Houts, who often uploads videos featuring her doberman, Sphinx , was quick to delete the accidental upload that showed her slapping her dog, spitting on him and yelling at him.

However, someone else managed to record and re-upload the footage.

The YouTuber's popularity can be attributed, in great part, to her dog, since most of her videos are about him and her life with him.

The footage has caused outrage among Houts' fans.

One Twitter user says Houts "uses this dog for clicks and straight up beats it behind the scenes".

The YouTuber posted a long apology on Twitter, saying she is "NOT a dog abuser or animal abuser in any way, shape or form".

To everyone who has been commenting on my social media as of recently: pic.twitter.com/gnxUbfVHdf — b (@brookehouts) August 7, 2019

According to NBC, police in Los Angeles has launched an investigation into the alleged abuse.