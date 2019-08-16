In the centenary year of New Zealand artist Colin McCahon's birth, he remains at the forefront of NZ painting. Ginny Fisher spoke to four leading artists about their experiences with - and the influence of - McCahon.

The student:
"Black. I think of black," says painter and print-maker Dame Robin White, who was taught by Colin McCahon at Elam in the 1960s. "Black is a beautiful colour. As New Zealanders, we understand it. For McCahon it was all about contrast. He was a master of light and dark. I've always responded to his colours. They represent our reality. They are

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.