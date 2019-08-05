The percentage of women who work in Japan is higher than ever, yet cultural norms have not caught up. More and more, women are rejecting the double standard.

The bride wore a birthday cake of a dress, with a scalloped-edge bodice and a large hoop skirt. A veil sprouted from her black bob. Moments before the wedding began, she stood quietly on a staircase, waiting to descend to the ceremony.

"Wow," she thought. "I'm really doing this."

This was no conventional wedding to join two people in matrimony. Instead, a group of nearly 30 friends gathered in a banquet room

