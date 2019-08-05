A woman has created an Instagram account documenting the clothes she wears that her boyfriend hates.

Olivia Jackson from London has built a loyal fan base of over 40,000 followers, who love seeing the fashionable ensembles her partner despises.

"My boyfriend despises my high street purchases so I've decided to start documenting the #clothesmyboyfriendhates," she explains in the profile bio.

The 24-year-old shares photos of herself wearing an array of trendy pieces such as culottes, gingham printed dresses, and leopard printed ankle boots.

According to Jackson's partner however, she wears "farmers' outfits", "tea towels" and Zara "hospital gowns".

Jackson says the all-time most loathed outfit she wears is a long-sleeved, rainbow-striped wrap dress.

While her boyfriend is certainly not a fan of her penchant for fashion, her followers love her looks.

"I'd love to go shopping with you, I'm not overly confident when it comes to fashion but love your style and your confidence with it too," commented one.

"Just started following and I love all of these outfits," wrote another.

Some have even urged her to turn the tables on her boyfriend's wardrobe.

"Please can u post some of the boyfriends' clothes (sic)," begged one.

"Bet he's in no position to moan."