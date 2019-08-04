Krispy Kreme has welcomed a brand new product to its Kiwi stores, paying tribute to the iconic donut lover, Homer Simpson.

The American doughnut company has collaborated with the creators of The Simpsons to create the official Simpsons "D'ohnut".

The D'ohnut creation is one of Krispy Kreme's famous original glazed doughnuts, covered in strawberry-flavoured white chocolate icing and topped with multi-coloured sprinkles.

The D'ohnut was introduced to Australia in March last year and was unveiled in stores across Auckland today.

They'll come in a box with a picture of Homer surrounded by the D'ohnuts. Photo / Supplied

The sweet treat can be found in BP stations between Warkworth and Taupo, the Manukau, Chancery Square or Auckland Airport domestic terminal stores, and on Uber Eats in these areas.