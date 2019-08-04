A wedding guest ignored one of the most important rules for wedding attendees and showed up in a full-on bridal gown on her friend's special day.

Photos of the friend with the bride and groom had people confused, as it's unclear which woman is the bride.

The guest wore a full-length white dress that hugged her figure, featuring a low back and a plunging neckline.

The Facebook post of the images reads: "It's not a beautiful lesbian wedding. She's a guest."

To answer people's uncertainties, it's clarified that the woman on the right is the bride, in the dress which is a bit less revealing.

She even took a photo posed outside the venue. Photo / Facebook

The woman even got had some snaps taken of herself posing outside the venue, which made it seem like she was trying to steal the attention from the bride.

The post was shared in Facebook group, "That's it I'm wedding shaming," and has over 150 comments.

Many users couldn't believe it and thought that the women's actions were outrageous.

"But seriously, which one's the bride?" wrote one.

"It's one thing to show up in white. It's a whole other thing to show up in a wedding dress," commented another.

One stated: "That's full on wedding dress. That's when the maid of honour takes a b**** out back."

Another user questioned: "WOW. Which one is the bride?"

People were outraged by the bride's actions. Photo / Facebook

One person admitted: "MY eyes immediately went to the bride on the left, thinking 'wow she looks hot!"

Another said: "Until I read your caption and realised she wasn't a bride. Yikes!"

One user added: "I have no problem with white at weddings… but bridal looks. Hard no b****."

However, one user pointed out: "Is the first photo of her with the bride? Is it possible guests were asked to wear white?"