Pink has come out in defence of Jessica Simpson, who this week was mum-shamed online for letting her seven-year-old daughter dye her hair.

Simpson showed her daughter Maxwell Drew Johnson's new purple highlights on Instagram and received a flood of comments about how inappropriate it was to let the seven-year-old dye her hair.

"So sad to see a child this young getting her hair dyed. She looked so much prettier with her natural golden locks. She still should be a child in every sense," an Instagram user commented.

"Why start ruining her hair so young," someone else wrote.

Pink took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter getting her hair dyed and her post made it clear she supported Simpson.

"I heard people were bummed on Jessica Simpson for letting her seven year old get her hair colored," Pink wrote. "So we thought we'd share what we did yesterday. #bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople #illdyeyourhairtoolosers #ohlookmanocomments"

The images show Pink dyeing her daughter's hair.

The singer chose to turn comments off for that post.