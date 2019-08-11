Barangaroo is a new dynamic retail, cultural and financial hub in an area of Sydney with a rich history. You'll find contemporary architecture colliding with the area's maritime and industrial past and an entirely Australian native garden. With its spectacular views, extensive walking and cycling trails, idyllic harbour coves, and peaceful picnic spots, you'll also be spoilt for choice with more than 30 restaurants and bars in a specially curated dining precinct.

Barangaroo is named after a powerful indigenous Cammeraygal woman who lived in the area at the time of early colonial settlement. She was a key figure in local Aboriginal culture and community and her legacy remains so today.

PICNIC PERFECT

If you're planning to make the most of the Sydney sunshine and cop a pretty picnic spot, you'll want to head to Bel & Brio Marketplace first. It's a one-stop shop stocked with everyday pantry staples, fresh produce from the Bel & Brio Farm, freshly baked bread and speciality products. While you're there, check out The Cellars. It's an independent wine store featuring more than 2000 wines, focusing on Italian, French and Australian wines. Should the weather suddenly pack in, Bel & Brio has a 240-seater bar and dining space where you'll find European-inspired dishes designed for sharing.

QUICK BITES

Head into The Canteen for a fast, healthy meal. Dubbed the heart of this new neighbourhood, The Canteen's a winning pick for a quick bite, with its curated selection of some of the best names in Sydney's casual food scene serving delectable and authentic international flavours. Like Malaysian-inspired street-food cafe, Ipoh Town, where you can energise your senses with a distinctive Malaysian Hawker-style eating experience.

Stop for a quick lunch at Malaysian-inspired street-food cafe, Ipoh Town. Photo / Instagram

A SWEET STOP

Oh! Boo Chocolates' philosophy is to make and serve chocolate, fresh each day and onsite at Barangaroo. Belgium-trained maître chocolatier Fanny Chan has mastered a process called "layering". This is where complementary and sometimes contrasting flavours are layered with the chocolate to create unique flavours, such as the popular Balsamico: made using balsamic vinegar, strawberry and milk chocolate, it's topped with salt and pepper. The results are unexpected, surprising and utterly delicious!

Treat yourself to the unique delights at Oh! Boo Chocolates. Photo / Instagram

COCKTAILS

A rare haven of tranquillity and style, Smoke Bar is a rooftop cocktail spot with a privileged outlook at the water's edge. Think textures of marble, brass, timber, velvet and leather, with graphic black and white notes and tones of pink, burnt orange and green. With an extensive cocktail list, our favourite is the Hot Tamale - Jalapeño & Mountain pepper infused Espolon tequila, mezcal, lime, allspice agave, finished with a mountain pepper and salt rim.

Smoke Bar is a rare haven of tranquility and style. Photo / Instagram

- Melissa Don Port is the founder of Mia Cucina Food Tours and runs private tours through Barangaroo and other Sydney suburbs.