Word on the street is that Queen Elizabeth has gone above and beyond to ensure the Duke and Duchess of Sussex can lead the quiet lifestyle they desire.

She is said to have sought royal support from the Countess of Wessex, Sophie Rhys-Jones, who has some similar traits to Meghan Markle.

According to The Sun, royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed the Queen requested the Countess of Wessex mentor Markle and offer her some expert advice.

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly organised a mentor for Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

Rhys-Jones is married to Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, the Queen's youngest son.

Advertisement

The couple has been married for 20 years and managed to master a relatively low-key lifestyle ever since, largely avoiding media attention.

The Queen reportedly asked Sophie, Countess of Wessex to teach Markle a thing or two. Photo / Getty Images

Since Markle's entry into the royal family, following her marriage to Prince Harry last May,

the media spotlight has been constant, her every move scrutinised. The arrival of her first child, Archie Harrison, has only increased the attention.

Nicholls claims this is why the Queen has asked Prince Edward's wife to help Markle.

At Royal Ascot last year, Britain's most valuable race meeting, the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Sussex reportedly established a good rapport, according to The Sun.

And it seems the Queen is advocating for this friendship, seeing the opportunity for it to become a mentorship.

Prince Edward and Sophie were married 20 years ago and have always lived life out of the spotlight. Photo / Getty Images

According to Nicholl, a family friend revealed: "The Queen likes the idea of Sophie being an unofficial mentor to Meghan.

"Sophie is often at Windsor taking the kids riding on the Queen's horses and playing at the castle.

"It's a quiet lifestyle, very much the kind Harry and Meghan want for their little one."

The Wessexes are the parents to two children, James, Viscount Severn, 11, and Lady Louise Windsor, 15. Much like the Sussexes did with Archie, Sophie and Edward chose not to bestow the titles of prince and princess.

The pair met at Royal Ascot last year. Photo / Getty Images

The two women share another commonality in that they both sacrificed thriving careers when they fell in love with a royal - the Countess of Wessex left a successful public relations role to take up her duties.

The mum-of-two is said to be near Markle's home often, as her two children go to school near Windsor.

According to The Sun, a royal courtier said: "Sophie takes her kids swimming at the indoor pool at Windsor Castle, which is a bit nippy, but perfectly fine.

"If the Sussexes want their baby to have swimming lessons, they'll be welcome at the castle."