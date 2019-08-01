8 ÷ 2(2+2) = ?
What seems like a simple maths equation is dividing the internet, and no one can agree on the correct answer.
An image of the controversial question went viral after being posted on Twitter earlier this week, sparking a fierce debate — is the answer 1 or 16?
"We need to have more brain games on this app cuz some of y'all stupid. Let's see who's smart. Lol," Twitter user LifeOfJay98 wrote.
Some said the answer depends on whether you perform the multiplication or division first, because under the PEDMAS order of operations method they both take equal weight.
PEDMAS stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Division and Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction. In British English it's also known as BODMAS, which stands Brackets, Orders, Division and Multiplication, and Addition and Subtraction.
In other words, both answers are right — it's the question that's wrong.
This article was first published on news.com.au.