Could an afternoon nap in a state-of-the-art pod help David Skipwith get some sleep?

The promise:

Looking to improve my quality of sleep, reduce my use of sleep medication and curb feelings of stress and anxiety, I paid a visit to a sleep clinic, hoping some expertise and treatments could help.

Could a consultation with an expert, a nap in a state-of-the-art sleep pod and a bag of herbal medicines put an end to my nights lying awake, staring at the ceiling?

The history:

Sleep pods originated in Japan in the 1970s thanks to the work of architect Kisho Kurokawa.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The science:

The reality:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The verdict: