A US teacher allergic to bananas was rushed to hospital suffering severe anaphylactic shock after her pupils threw the fruit at her, despite knowing of her condition.

A 13-year-old girl and two 12-year-old boys at Starling K-8 school in Ohio ignored signs warning that the art teacher had the potentially fatal allergy and smeared banana on the door then throwing fruit at her inside the classroom.

The teacher, Mrs Woods, went into anaphylactic shock within 15 minutes.

"That could be attempted murder," a school security officer told local police as they attended the incident in November 2018.

"All of the kids know she's deathly allergic to bananas," the security officer said. "If it touches her, she will go into anaphylactic shock."

The sign warning children of the teacher's condition. Photo / Supplied

"She starts to change colour," said the security staffer on a body camera recording. "They gave her one epipen; It wasn't working. They gave her another epipen [and] her throat was starting to close up."

The teacher was rushed to hospital, where she eventually recovered.

The three students were sentenced to probation by juvenile court.