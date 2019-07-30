Meghan Markle has been accused of plagiarising her Vogue September issue, from a book she featured in.

In 2016, the Duchess of Sussex contributed an essay for the book The Game Changers: How To Become a Fearless, Fabulous Girl Boss, written by Samantha Brett and Steph Adams.

The publication's cover featured 15 celebrities photographed in black in white and laid out in a grid formation - exactly like Markle's new Vogue cover.

Readers have been quick to alert the original authors of the obvious similarities.

"It's obviously very flattering. She obviously likes our concept," Brett told The Daily Mail.

"I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but if what people are alerting us to is true then it's extremely disappointing."

It's not just the covers which are near-identical either - both the book and the Vogue issue have incredibly similar content.

The Game Changers is about "fearless, trailblazing women who are pushing for change", while Markle's Vogue issue features "trailblazing change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers".

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is one of the women Markle chose to feature on her cover. She was also mentioned in a SussexRoyal Instagram post promoting the issue.

According to the post, Markle has been working on the magazine for the last seven months, "to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us".

"Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness' official tour of New Zealand," the post reads.

The PM was styled by Viva magazine's creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa for the feature and shot by Peter Lindbergh.