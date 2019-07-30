Meghan Markle has been accused of plagiarising her Vogue September issue, from a book she featured in.

In 2016, the Duchess of Sussex contributed an essay for the book The Game Changers: How To Become a Fearless, Fabulous Girl Boss, written by Samantha Brett and Steph Adams.

The publication's cover featured 15 celebrities photographed in black in white and laid out in a grid formation - exactly like Markle's new Vogue cover.

Readers have been quick to alert the original authors of the obvious similarities.

"It's obviously very flattering. She obviously likes our concept," Brett told The Daily Mail.

"I love Meghan and am a huge fan, but if what people are alerting us to is true then it's extremely disappointing."

We are proud to announce that Her Royal Highness, The Duchess of Sussex is the Guest Editor for the September issue of @BritishVogue. For the past seven months, The Duchess has curated the content with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful to create an issue that highlights the power of the collective. They have named the issue: “Forces for Change” For the cover, The Duchess chose a diverse selection of women from all walks of life, each driving impact and raising the bar for equality, kindness, justice and open mindedness. The sixteenth space on the cover, a mirror, was included so that when you hold the issue in your hands, you see yourself as part of this collective. The women on the cover include: @AdwoaAboah @AdutAkech @SomaliBoxer @JacindaArdern @TheSineadBurke @Gemma_Chan @LaverneCox @JaneFonda @SalmaHayek @FrankieGoesToHayward @JameelaJamilOfficial @Chimamanda_Adichie @YaraShahidi @GretaThunberg @CTurlington We are excited to announce that within the issue you’ll find: an exclusive interview between The Duchess and former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama, a candid conversation between The Duke of Sussex and Dr Jane Goodall, inspirational articles written by Brené Brown, Jameela Jamil and many others. Equally, you’ll find grassroots organisations and incredible trailblazers working tirelessly behind the scenes to change the world for the better. • “Guest Editing the September issue of British Vogue has been rewarding, educational and inspiring. To deep dive into this process, working quietly behind the scenes for so many months, I am happy to now be able to share what we have created. A huge thanks to all of the friends who supported me in this endeavour, lending their time and energy to help within these pages and on the cover. Thank you for saying “Yes!” - and to Edward, thank you for this wonderful opportunity.” - The Duchess of Sussex #ForcesForChange

It's not just the covers which are near-identical either - both the book and the Vogue issue have incredibly similar content.

The Game Changers is about "fearless, trailblazing women who are pushing for change", while Markle's Vogue issue features "trailblazing change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers".

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is one of the women Markle chose to feature on her cover. She was also mentioned in a SussexRoyal Instagram post promoting the issue.

To watch the full #ForcesForChange video for the September Issue of @BritishVogue, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex, please visit our IGTV. Her Royal Highness is the first Guest Editor for British Vogue’s September Issue and for the last seven months has worked to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us. Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness’ official tour of New Zealand. Above, PM Ardern says: “One change that I’ve noticed over the course of my career, is just how polarised the world is now. I do think there is a solution to that though, and that’s ultimately us coming back to the humanity that we all share." Thank you PM Ardern for being an amazing force for change. For more details on this special project, please see previous post and stay tuned for more updates throughout the week.

According to the post, Markle has been working on the magazine for the last seven months, "to create an issue of inclusivity and inspiration, focusing on what connects us rather than what divides us".

"Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness' official tour of New Zealand," the post reads.

The PM was styled by Viva magazine's creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa for the feature and shot by Peter Lindbergh.