It's not just the covers which are near-identical either - both the book and the Vogue issue have incredibly similar content.
The Game Changers is about "fearless, trailblazing women who are pushing for change", while Markle's Vogue issue features "trailblazing change-makers united by their fearlessness in breaking barriers".
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is one of the women Markle chose to feature on her cover. She was also mentioned in a SussexRoyal Instagram post promoting the issue.
"Fifteen women were chosen for the cover including New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who generously lent her time to support The Duchess in this important issue. The women first met last autumn during Their Royal Highness' official tour of New Zealand," the post reads.