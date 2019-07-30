Unlike other dreams, people are inclined to try and analyse sex dreams. Lee Suckling explains some common themes.

Sex dreams can be arousing, scary, and downright weird. You can have sex dreams about your colleagues, someone you see every day on the bus, a former teacher… the sexual subconscious knows no limits.

Unlike other dreams, which we often brush off as insignificant, most people are inclined to analyse sex dreams. We think they have to have meaning, and figuring them out can stick with you for the entire day (or even longer).

Admitting to a sex dream, furthermore, used to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sex without your partner

Dominating someone or being dominated

Sex with somebody taboo

Related articles:

Appearance of random acquaintance

Public sex

Sex with someone from work

Sex with a friend

A faceless stranger

Same-sex sex