Ensuring a good night's sleep in a relationship can be tricky. For many, a key component is establishing a routine.
Commonly, this involves you and your partner sleeping on a designated side of the bed, night after night.
When Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein shared on Twitter that he knew a couple who didn't operate this way, it sent the internet into a frenzy.
Stein tweeted on July 26: "Several months ago, a couple we are friends with said they don't sleep on the same side of the bed every night.
"As in, every night when they get into bed, they don't know who will sleep on which side. Still blows my mind."
People responded, agreeing the concept Stein thought was mad, truly was out of the ordinary.
"How could anyone LIVE with this kind of uncertainty?" a user tweeted.
One person admitted: "This would end my marriage on night two."
Meanwhile some people used the opportunity to explain what their regular sleeping patterns are.
For the majority of respondees, this meant having allocated sides to sleep on every night.
A husband shared: "This is chaos. My wife and I tried to switch sides and it was the worst night of sleep I've ever had. Including when we had a newborn."
Another person tweeted: "22 years, six houses, five dogs, two mattresses, same side of the bed ALWAYS."