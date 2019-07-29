Ensuring a good night's sleep in a relationship can be tricky. For many, a key component is establishing a routine.

Commonly, this involves you and your partner sleeping on a designated side of the bed, night after night.

When Washington Post reporter Jeff Stein shared on Twitter that he knew a couple who didn't operate this way, it sent the internet into a frenzy.

Several months ago, a couple we are friends with said they don’t sleep on the same side of the bed every night. As in, every night when they get into bed, they don’t know who will sleep on which side. Still blows my mind — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) July 27, 2019

People responded, agreeing the concept Stein thought was mad, truly was out of the ordinary.

can't handle this chaotic energy https://t.co/ZQ3tUfLp25 — Lisa Marie Segarra (@lisamarie_lynn) July 27, 2019

I've wrapped my head around some pretty strange concepts in my time but this is beyond any such wrapping. https://t.co/iLoq1yILnZ — Iza, Breezy, Sledgehammer Girl (@IzabelaKaramia) July 27, 2019

I broke up with someone who wanted to do this — politics and poetry (@rebelpioneer) July 27, 2019

Bold of you to admit you’re friends with serial killers publicly. — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) July 28, 2019

"How could anyone LIVE with this kind of uncertainty?" a user tweeted.

One person admitted: "This would end my marriage on night two."

Meanwhile some people used the opportunity to explain what their regular sleeping patterns are.

For the majority of respondees, this meant having allocated sides to sleep on every night.

A husband shared: "This is chaos. My wife and I tried to switch sides and it was the worst night of sleep I've ever had. Including when we had a newborn."

If one of us accidentally falls asleep on the wrong side, we need to wake up and move. My god, we aren’t animals. — Matthew SNOWFLAKE❄️AF (@mshalk) July 28, 2019

If my wife is out of town I still sleep on my side of the bed. — Sen. Alf Franken (@FrankenAlf) July 27, 2019

Not only do we sleep on same side of the bed every night, the dogs also sleep in pretty much the exact same spots every night. — Karthik (@blandphilosophy) July 27, 2019

Another person tweeted: "22 years, six houses, five dogs, two mattresses, same side of the bed ALWAYS."