Bed-wetting is common, affecting almost 20 per cent of school-aged children.

Alicia Eaton, an expert and hypnotherapist who has worked with bed-wetting children for 15 years, has shared with Daily Mail her 19 golden rules to tackle the problem.

1. Pick your moment

Eaton urges parents to avoid choosing a busy week to start training, and to ensure their child is "ready" to tackle the problem.

2. Start keeping a diary

According to Eaton, it's easier to solve the habit when you understand the habit.

Record your child's bed-wetting behaviour, such as how many times they wet the bed the night before, what time it occurred, and what they ate or drank that day.

3. Clear your clutter

Keeping their path to the toilet clear from toys is essential, as tripping over could affect their confidence.

4. Assess the lighting

Eaton revealed that a lot of her child clients have said they would go to the bathroom at night if it wasn't so dark - so try lighting the route to the bathroom well.

5. Bathroom

Try placing things in the bathroom at child level, to help the child feel that the space belongs to them as much as it does you.

6. Empty the bladder

Help your child go to the toilet not just once but twice before going to sleep, to ensure their bladder is fully emptied.

7. Deep sleepers

Eaton tells some parents to "beware the self-fulfilling prophecy," and avoid saying that their child is just a deep sleeper.

"Hearing this over and over may make the child think they actually will sleep through the wetting."

8. In the genes

Despite popular belief, Eaton says in her experience she has found far more bedwetting children without a family history than children with.

"Be wary of your language. The child's self-image is going to be affected if all these bedwetting relatives present themselves."

9. Change drinking habits

Eaton says while she's not in favour of restricting fluids in young children, we should teach them to sip during the evening, not gulp.

10. Change eating habits

Be wary of water-based evening snacks like strawberries and melons, and too much wheat - these have a diuretic effect on the body.

Eaton says it also may be worth consulting a qualified nutritionist to go over your child's diet to tackle "trigger foods".

11. Constipation

Check they've emptied their bowels. An overly full bowel will put pressure on the bladder.

12. Digital detox

To increase the hormone melatonin that aids sleep, make sure your kids switch off their devices well before bedtime.

13. Stay positive

Praise your child whenever they have dry nights, and always be sympathetic when they have an accident.

14. Ditch the protective pants

Eaton says it's better for your child to feel the wetness and deal with it, because protective pants tell the child they are a bedwetter and there's nothing they can do about it.

15. Let them sleep

Don't wake your child up in the night to use the toilet, as rousing your child from sleep is actually encouraging them to wee when they're only half awake.

16. Protection

Have plenty of spare sheets on hand for accidents, and always use a protective cover for the mattress.

17. Don't reward

Eaton says when children expect rewards they often perform worse. Instead, use encouraging words.

18. How to praise

Make sure you're praising the effort in the intention rather than the result, this will motivate the child and make them more willing to overcome challenges.

Eaton says try sentences like "You've been remembering to..." or "I've noticed..."

19. Find a buddy

Eaton suggests finding someone else your child can "share the load" of bed-wetting training with, like a friend, family member or teacher.