Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has been invited to spend her 38th birthday with the Queen, but it may not all be fun and celebrations.

Royal expert Phil Dampier says the Queen may take the opportunity to speak with Meghan about "things that could have been done better", following a number of PR blunders this year.

Speaking to Fabulous Digital, Dampier said: "This might be a good opportunity to have, not an assessment of her, but a quiet chat away from the madding crowds as to how she thinks it is going.

"I think in quiet moments and quiet walks up by the river the Queen might have a few words of advice for her. I'm sure there must be things where she perhaps thinks things could be done better, so I'm sure she would give her some advice, especially if she asks for it."

Meghan's missteps include the banning of photos of her at Wimbledon, errors on Instagram, keeping baby Archie's christening private and refusing to reveal the identities of his godparents.

However, Mr Dampier pointed out that "the Queen likes her a lot", saying, "I think [she finds] her very engaging and intelligent."

Meghan and Harry's trip to Balmoral for her birthday on August 4, will also mark Archie's first holiday.

According to the Sun on Sunday, the trio will be given their own wing in the Scottish castle and will enjoy a traditional afternoon tea with the Queen.

A source said: "It is testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It's a huge honour. They will celebrate Meghan's birthday, and the catering team will bake a cake to mark the occasion.

"Meghan may be a Duchess who can have anything she wants but the Queen is giving her a thoughtful present. It's no secret Balmoral is Her Majesty's favourite home and that's why this invite is so special and heartfelt."