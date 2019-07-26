The person credited with creating the first ever gender reveal party says they don't make any sense anymore and people should stop doing them.

Jenna Karvunidis, a parenting blogger from the US, had a gender reveal party and posted about it on her blog and in a parenting forum in July 2008. From that moment on, a trend was born.

Karvunidis posted on Facebook that she has felt "a lot of mixed feelings" about her "random contribution to the culture".

"It just exploded into crazy after that. Literally - guns firing, forest fires, more emphasis on gender than has ever been necessary for a baby," she wrote.

Advertisement

The mum says people should stop placing so much emphasis on the baby's gender.

"Who cares what gender the baby is? I did at the time because we didn't live in 2019 and didn't know what we know now - that assigning focus on gender at birth leaves out so much of their potential and talents that have nothing to do with what's between their legs."

A weird thing came up on Twitter, so I figured I'd share here. Someone remembered it was me who "invented" the gender... Posted by High Gloss And Sauce on Thursday, 25 July 2019

She also revealed that her daughter, who the first gender reveal party was for, is now "a girl who wears suits".

Bianca Karvunidis, 10, is gender non-conforming and can be seen in the family photo wearing a suit, a decade on from being at the centre of the first "it's a girl" party.