While working in Shanghai, back in 2015, I routinely travelled to Nagasaki, a city along the northwest coast of Kyushu Island in Japan.

The thought of going back always excited me, as I knew I could indulge in my love of authentic Japanese cuisine at a hole-in-the-wall restaurant near Chinatown. This was the kind of place you would easily walk right past but was adored by the locals for its no-fuss approach and the two Japanese women who took care of you, from cooking to serving.

Every time I went there I ordered the same spread: tuna tartare on rice, udon noodles, and a pint of local beer. The dishes were simple but perfect, with the fresh ingredients shining through and every element given respect in the preparation process.

Raymond Xue is the Executive Chef at SkyCity’s Huami restaurant. Photo / Supplied

My Nagasaki experience taught me that dishes don't need to be overcomplicated - freshness and respect for ingredients are key. If you're looking to increase your repertoire of culinary delights, eat the local cuisine wherever you go and always consider seasonality when planning your next meal.

Advertisement

- Raymond Xue is the Executive Chef at SkyCity's Huami restaurant. He's collaborating with Michelin-star Thai chef David Thompson for A Taste of Aaharn, a unique dining experience at Huami on Wednesday, August 28.

Here's a deliciously simple fish recipe, reminiscent of my time in Japan.

Raymond Xue's Nagasaki experience taught him that dishes don't need to be overcomplicated - freshness and respect for ingredients are key. Photo / Supplied

Raymond Xue's simple fish dish

Whole snapper, 1 per person (cleaned)

Salt

2 Tbsp Kikkoman soy sauce

Wasabi

Tartare sauce

Method

Use paper towels to dry fish both sides and inside.

Salt the fish then dry in the refrigerator, about 40 minutes.

In a heated pan or flat top grill, add vegetable oil and seal both sides of the fish.

Turn heat to medium-low and turn fish on both sides during cooking until cooked and golden brown in colour.

Serve with wasabi, soy sauce and tartare sauce.