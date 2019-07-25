A decade ago, Charlotte Hale was in search of a clever marketing hook for her new clothing business, Plum Pretty Sugar, which manufactured and sold robes and other leisure wear for women.

"You wear a robe to go to bed at night," she thought. "You wear a robe to get ready. Who gets ready in a robe?" Then it hit her: bridal parties, of course.

In the past several years, the "bridesmaid robe," now part of the "getting-ready" retail category that Hale helped pioneer, has grown in popularity. On the e-commerce website Etsy, there have been more than 424,000 searches

