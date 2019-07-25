A five-year-old Pomeranian found herself abandoned on an Indian street after her owner took exception to her embarking on an "illicit relationship" with a neighbouring dog.

The Deccan Herald reported that the dog was found in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, with a note attached to her chain.

The note said the pet was disease-free, well-fed and hadn't bitten anyone but was being dumped because it had engaged in a relationship with a neighbour's dog.

The woman who found the dog, Shameem Faruque, told The Times of India: "The trend of abandoning dogs is rising among city residents. But I have never come across such a strange reason.

Advertisement

"The female dog was in heat. It is strange and sad that the owner found it an illicit act. Though he kept a note saying it is well-mannered, he did not bother to mention her name.

"Though she is getting acquainted here, she is still expecting somebody to take her back home."

Local activist Sreedevi S Kartha shared a photo of the dog to Facebook, searching to find her owner but the only people to come forward were members of the public keen to adopt her.

Karth wrote on Facebook: "Man is applying their morality for pets. Such irresponsible acts of pet owners are highly deplorable."