A royal expert has revealed that Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte weren't introduced to cousin Archie until they all attended a charity polo match when he was already two months old.

Royal correspondent Emily Andrews shared that the children met for the first time when Prince William and Prince Harry were competing in the Billingbear Polo Club in Berkshire, on July 10, reports the Daily Mail.

"It was interesting actually, that polo match, because it was the first time that Charlotte and George had actually met Archie," she told Yahoo's Royal Box.

There are photos from the first time the cousins met, with 6-year-old Prince George standing by his aunt Meghan Markle as 15-month-old Prince Louis is snapped blowing his baby cousin a kiss.

Prince Louis was seen blowing his cousin a kiss. Photo / Getty Images

Andrews said the images that were captured are special: "They hadn't actually met him for two months, so that polo match was lovely."

There are no photos of Princess Charlotte meeting him for the first time, but she was seen enjoying chasing around a soccer ball with brother George.

While the polo match was the first time the Cambridge children met their cousin, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have met him at Frogmore Cottage the week after he was born, when he was eight days old.

"Yes Kate and Will had been there to see Archie at Frogmore Cottage, but they hadn't taken their children with them. So that was the moment at the polo match where all three of the Cambridge kids got to meet Archie," Andrews explained.

Charlotte and George were seen running around with a soccer ball. Photo / Getty Images

At Archie's christening earlier in July, William and Kate were there, but their children were not.

Prince Charles and Camilla are also not believed to have met grandson Archie until he was a few weeks old.