Silke Weil loves slouching at her desk. Could a Swiss ball curb her habit?

The promise:

The office chair is a very important piece of furniture. Many of us sit in one for at least eight hours a day. Mine spins and has some lovely back support which allows me to relax in a perfect slump. But my days spent slouching seem to be a habit that no amount of yoga can fix. According to WorkSafe NZ, sitting at a desk for long periods of time leads to strains and other injuries related to posture and equipment.

Enter the Swiss ball. A star of exercise infomercials in the 1990s, sitting on one is said to encourage better posture, activate your core and burn calories. Could replacing my chair with a giant ball be the key to curbing my slouching?

The history:

The Swiss ball was developed in 1963 by Aquilino Cosani, an Italian plastics manufacturer. He perfected the mould for large, puncture-resistant plastic balls which were initially used by a British physiotherapist for treating babies. At this time it was known as a "Pezzi Ball". Then, the ball was integrated into physical therapy for neuro-developmental treatment by Dr. Susan Klein-Vogelbach who advocated for the ball to treat adults with orthopaedic or medical problems.

According to an article for Physical Culture Study, "A Brief History of the Swiss Ball" by Conor Heffernan, the term Swiss ball emerged in the 1980s: American physical therapists observed the benefits of the ball in Switzerland and began using them in the US.

By the 1990s, Swiss balls had found popularity as exercise equipment, being promoted in athletic circles, informercials and fitness magazines. This correlated with the beginning of the craze in improving core stability and postural alignment that still exists today.

The science:

Ergonomics looks at people's efficiency in their working environment, and the fitness ball seems to have positive as well as negative effects, depending on how long you spend sitting on it.

The claim that a gym ball is better than a conventional chair is based on the theory that abdominal and back muscles must be constantly engaged in order to sit and balance on the ball.

A small study published by the US National Centre for Biotechnology Information found using a Swiss ball as an office chair did bring on postural improvement. However, researchers deduced the level of discomfort experienced over time didn't make it worth it.

And according to the study "Unstable Sitting in the Workplace – Are there Physical Activity Benefits?", sitting on a ball instead of a desk chair doesn't have significant health benefits.

According to UK ergonomics company Posture People's Jo Blood, "most people do not have the core strength to sit on the ball properly, which automatically makes the user tuck their feet under the ball to stop instability." Blood says this then defeats the whole purpose of swapping out your office chair and notes "it is impossible to keep your core muscles engaged" right through a standard work day.

The reality:

I spent three days using a Swiss ball in place of my usual chair. Every time I arrived at my desk I sighed, knowing I had to perch myself on the ball, as opposed to collapsing into my seat. It really did force me to sit upright, but it took some moving around to find the easiest way to balance. The winning position was legs hip-width apart with elbows resting on the desk. My shoulders felt pulled back and my back was in an elongated position. Ridiculous as I might have looked, colleagues were either amused or took pity on me. I assured them I was comfortable. My ball seemed to deflate on the hour, so not only were my abs being constantly activated, I could feel my legs working too.

The verdict:

Despite looking for any way to slouch, the ball simply wouldn't let me. It felt pretty good. In regards to burning calories, I doubt my time on the Swiss ball had any. My abs weren't in pain but I did feel myself using them. I enjoyed my time on the ball, it's proven the best fix to my slouching habit so far. However, after my week was up, I was excited to be able to sink back into my regular chair.