Kate Spade's brother-in-law has broken his silence about the fashion designer's suicide that devastated the fashion world last June.

The fashion extraordinaire, who was married to the comedian's brother Andy Spade, was found dead in her Manhattan home on the June 5, 2018.

Kate Spade was found dead on June 5, 2018.

One year later her brother-in-law, David Spade, has revealed that he is still recovering from her sudden death.

"I feel like Katy wouldn't have done it, five minutes later. But these things happen and there's no going back," Spade revealed about his sister-in-law in an interview with The New York Times.

"Katy was so funny. I don't know if agoraphobic is the word, but she didn't like to mingle a lot; she'd have people at her house and she was always so funny," he added.

He explained that the fashion designer seemed to suffer from agoraphobia, a fear of being in places that could cause her to feel panicked, helpless or embarrassed, so she would often invite people to her home instead so she felt safe.

After Kate Spade's death, her husband revealed that she was actively seeking help.

Kate Spade and her husband Andy Spade. Photo / Getty Images

"Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years," Andy Spade revealed. "She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives.

David Spade opens up about his sister-in-law's suicide. Photo / Getty Images

David Spade revealed to The New York Times that he has lost multiple family members and close friends to sudden deaths, including his stepfather, who took his own life when Spade was only 15 years old.

"I just said, OK, I guess I'll cross my fingers that it doesn't happen to everyone. And more people would go," he added.

In February, this year, Brody Stevens who was often David Spade's opening act sadly committed suicide.

In 1997, a close friend and co-star Chris Farley passed in 1997 which left Spade distraught.

Social media is a dark place for Spade, he revealed, as users send him vicious messages such as "I wish you died instead of Chris Farley."

Although Farley's death came as devastation to Spade, he revealed he had no other choice but to keep his head high and carry on working.

"But do you just stop doing what you're doing because of a tragedy? You have to go, well, I still like doing this. Some people won't be interested. But I did three sitcoms after that. It wasn't totally horrible," he revealed.

Despite his unimaginable losses, Spade has continued to strive as a comedian and is starring in a new late-night series called Lights Out With David Spade which debuts on July 29 on Comedy Central.

"I don't want to say I'm immune to it," Spade said on losing loved ones, "but there's a way you just have to learn to shut off the tear valve. It's just too brutal," he concluded.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 or 09 5222 999 within Auckland (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 ,free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

• SAMARITANS – 0800 726 666.