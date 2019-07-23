Gemma Lee Farrell, the first New Zealander to become a Playboy Playmate, is engaged.

Her long-term partner Arthur Brand proposed at the Eiffel Tower in front of live musicians.

Taking to social media to share the news, Farrell wrote: "Wow, I'm still in shock. Now you're stuck with me. I love you so much, Arthur."

Born and raised in Pirongia, Farrell made history as the first Kiwi Playboy Playmate after being crowned Miss November in 2013.

Advertisement

Farrell first caught the attention of the magazine after winning a Playboy golf tournament in Australia.

From there, she was flown to Las Vegas, where she was quickly appointed the face of the now defunct Playboy Club.

She was then crowned Miss November after a Playboy photographer saw her popular Instagram account, where boasts more than 1.1 million followers.

In 2017 she took to social media to pay tribute to the late Hugh Hefner, who died at the age of 91.

"I am so saddened by the passing of @hughhefner I can't get my head around it," she tweeted.

"He was an iconic man, that was a ginormous part of my life."