A retail store in the US has been forced to pull a series of dinner plates from its shelves after customers were left outraged by the fat-shaming nature of the design.

The kitchenware, made by the brand Pourtions, features a dinner plate with three rings ranging in different sizes.

The largest ring has the words "mum jeans", with the medium ring's name described "favourite jeans", and the small ring "skinny jeans".

The plates have been described as "fat-shaming" with CBS science correspondent Alie Ward calling for the item to be banned.

Advertisement

How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states pic.twitter.com/1spntAluVl — Alie Ward (@alieward) July 21, 2019

"How can I get these plates from @Macys banned in all 50 states". It amassed over 30,000 likes and 2500 comments by Monday afternoon.

Some Twitter users were quick to echo Ward's disgust with the daring dishes.

"Macy's just casually promoting eating disorders and body shaming. MOM JEANS FOREVER," commented user @aubswashername.

"Not everyone has completed their recovery," wrote @elliesmolwitch. "When I came across these it just triggered me really bad and I almost gave up eating my lunch because obviously a healthy lunch won't fit in the tiny circle."

"This is a toxic message, promoting even greater women beauty standards and dangerous health habits," @AnnaPuchkoff wrote. "These expectations can actually kill someone, and I know someone it has. @Macys, remove this from all of your stores and denounce the manufacturer."

The retail giant "quickly removed the plates" from the shelves after the public outcry.

"We apologise to our customers for missing the mark on this product," they added.

But others blasted Ward for being "offended by a plate".

"That's funny. Does nobody have a sense of humour anymore?" @dev_brandonb commented.

"I can understand you not liking them. But why do you get to decide that 300 million other people don't get that choice?" @PunditErrant added.

According to the Pourtions website, their products — which include glasses — "are a humorous + healthy way to watch what you eat + drink".