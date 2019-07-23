He meets her online, she wants a video chat and things get steamy — next thing, she is demanding money to stop her posting the video. Katie Glass on the devastating rise of "sextortion"

It starts innocently enough: boy meets girl online. She has honey-brown hair and a sweet smile. Her name is Audrey. She looks just a little older than Tom, who is just 16. In her profile picture she is casually dressed, wearing sunglasses, loose shorts and a T-shirt, but he can see how pretty she is, standing in a field, flicking her long hair over her shoulder