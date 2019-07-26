Tomorrow I am speaking to a group of students about what it is like to work as a copy editor. I have never not been nervous before giving a talk like this. I worry that the things I say won't be useful, or coherent, or anything that the students haven't already heard. Most of all, I worry that I will be boring.

An audience will forgive many things, we are told, but they will never forgive you for being boring. I fear that even my best material – "A lot of the rules around hyphens actually don't make any sense,"

