COMMENT:

I eye my newly filled glass of chardonnay. Maybe I have a drinking problem. I chuckle to myself. And raise my glass in honour of myself. No, I don't. I am the mother of a Fabulous Teenager whom I have successfully steered through the shoals of teen horrificness. I have a Responsible Job. I have a Mortgage. I Mow my own Lawn. I have an Exceptionally Spoiled Cat. I have Responsibilities. I am Smashing It.

I quickly turn off my stove and salvage what I can from the blackened mess. I DO NOT have a drinking problem.

Ha ha

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Day 2

Day 3

Day 4

Day 5

Day 6

Day 7-14