The social media platform theorises that the move may reduce pressure on users.

What would Instagram be like if people couldn't see how many likes fellow users' posts receive?

Less competitive, less pressurised and more personal, Instagram surmises.

The social media platform, which began testing that theory in May in Canada, this week expanded the experiment to include Instagram users in six more countries. As part of the test, users in Australia, Brazil, Ireland, Italy, Japan and New Zealand will no longer be able to see the counts of likes and video views on other users' posts.

They will still

