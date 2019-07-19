She rubbed shoulders with Beyonce at a star-studded movie premiere in London this week.

But Meghan Markle is said to be living an "isolated existence" and struggling with the "intensity of the spotlight", a royal source has revealed.

"Meghan has struggled with the intensity of the spotlight," the palace source told People magazine.

"Although she is a former actress, this is on a different level.

"It is an isolated existence."

The latest claims from within the palace came days after Markle, 37, attended the British premiere of The Lion King with husband, Prince Harry, 34.

Meghan and Harry looked happy to be attending the London premiere of The Lion King. Photo / Getty Images

The royal couple met Lion King star Beyonce and Pharrell Williams (who appears on the soundtrack), with Meghan opening up to Williams about her life in the royal spotlight.

Williams told her: "Love is amazing. It's beautiful. Don't ever take that for granted, what it means in today's climate. I want to tell you, it's so significant for so many of us. Seriously. It's significant. We cheer you guys on".

"Thank you, they don't make it easy," Markle replied.

Meghan and Harry have endured increased scrutiny — and public criticism — since the birth of the first child, Archie Harrison, including a scandal over their decision to make his christening a closed, royals-only affair.

Royal watchers have claimed Harry is actually behaving more like an A-list star than a member of the British royal family. Once known for being approachable and affable, commenters say Harry is increasingly displaying a more guarded public image.

As royal biographer Penny Junor recently wrote in London's Sunday Times: Prince Harry "is acting like an A-lister over Archie's christening, not a royal".

The couple is, of course, part of the royal fold and their lavish lifestyle — including Meghan's designer-studded wardrobe billed at more than $1.4 million — is paid for by the public purse.

"They can't have it both ways," Junor said.

"Either they are totally private, pay for their own house and disappear out of view, or play the game the way it is played."