While Harry, William, Meghan and Kate, currently present as a fresh-faced foursome without a line or greying hair in sight, time will eventually do its work on their sunny dials.

If you've ever wondered what the Cambridges and Sussexes will look like when they reach their 70s, wonder no more!

Thanks to the new FaceApp feature, which has gone viral on social media this week, you can now see what the royal family may look like down the line ...

Prince William

Is that Prince William or Prince Charles? Photo / FaceApp

Kate Middleton

Grandma Kate. Photo / FaceApp

Prince Harry

Grandpa Harry. Photo / FaceApp

Meghan Markle

Nanna Meghan. Photo / FaceApp

FaceApp, which was developed in St Petersburg, uses an AI facial recognition tool that processes images of faces and then generates realistic, older versions, often including grey hair and impressive details.

The "old" function is available to users for free.

This article was originally produced by The Hits. It has been republished here with permisson.