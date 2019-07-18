Brittni De La Mora was "one of the world's hottest porn stars" — but she gave it up after finding a new calling.

Ms De La Mora, who spent almost 10 years in the industry and made hundreds of movies using the stage name Jenna Presley, quit in 2012 after battling drug addiction and suicidal thoughts, reports news.com.au.

She joined the XXXchurch, which is devoted to helping people beat porn addiction, and also fell for her pastor, Richard De La Mora.

They married in 2016 and preached together at the Cornerstone Church in San Diego in the US.

"I used to be named one of the world's hottest porn stars," she told Barcroft Media last year.

"I tried to quit the porn industry without the help of God, and the reality is I couldn't do it because God and porn don't mix."

This IS CRAZY! When I was in the adult film industry XXXchurch used to tell me the Jesus loves me. They gave me a Bible... Posted by Brittni De La Mora on Friday, 12 July 2019

But now, Ms De La Mora has scored a huge promotion, revealing on her website she and her husband "will be the new faces of XXXchurch.com".

The couple are taking over from founder Craig Gross.

"We are humbled and honoured that God has called us to this ministry, and we are so grateful that both God and Craig have entrusted us with this position," she wrote.

"We believe that God is going to do a new thing in this ministry. There have been so many lives that have been greatly impacted by the work of the XXXchurch.com, mine included, but God is not done yet."

Mr Gross is leaving to focus on "Christian Cannabis", a website, content hub and product line designed to spark a conversation around the benefits of marijuana.

He revealed his resignation in a statement posted on his church's website recently.

"I have seen this ministry grow beyond my wildest dreams," he wrote.

"From our very first outreach in 2002 at the largest porn show in the nation to the millions of people struggling with addiction that have found a safe place of hope, healing, and recovery here.

"Brittni and Rich, with some help, can take this ministry further than I can now.

"I have worked closely with them over the years, so I know their capabilities. I am committed to working with them for the next 12 months during this transition behind the scenes."

Brittni De La Mora found love with pastor Richard and is now take on the role herself. Photo / Getty

He described Ms De La Mora's transition from adult star to preacher in seven years as "nothing short of a beautiful miracle".

"She knows the Bible inside and out and is an incredible depiction of redemption. It doesn't surprise me in the least that God is calling her here," he wrote.

Ms De La Mora, who is pregnant with her first child, said before she joined the church, she was "broken-hearted, depressed, addicted to drugs, in the adult film industry and desperate for help."

At the peak of her former career, she was earning about $US30,000 ($A41,000) a month but was "struggling to pay rent" because of her drug addiction.

She began attending the church at the suggestion of her grandmother, who she turned to after battling suicidal thoughts.