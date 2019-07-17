From today, Instagram will trial removing the likes functionality from the app, meaning you'll no longer be able to tell if someone else's post is popular or not - you'll still be able to find out how many hits your own posts get, the numbers just won't be visible to others.

Following on from trials in Canada, the move is reportedly an attempt to cull the competitive aspects associated with the app. It's part of a number of anti-bullying efforts being made, including asking users "are you sure?" before allowing comments that register as bullying statements to be posted.

Instagram is rolling out the test in New Zealand as well as in Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, and Australia.

Director of Policy for Facebook ANZ, Mia Garlick, says: "We hope this test will remove the pressure of how many likes a post will receive, so you can focus on sharing the things you love."

You'll no longer be able to compare how many likes your brunch photo gets compared to your date's shot of the same meal. Photo / Getty Images

So to find out how many likes your OOTD, latest baking endeavour or travel snap has picked up, you'll be faced with a slightly more convoluted process: you'll have to select the "others" tab under your post to see the number of double-taps on each of your photos.

For influencers and businesses, Insights and Ad Manager won't be affected by the changes.