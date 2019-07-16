Kylie Jenner has taken to social media to open up about her mental health struggles.

The billionaire mogul shared an open letter on Instagram, addressing her battle with anxiety and fame.

"I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength. growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal," she wrote.

She also addressed her strained relationship with former best friend Jordyn Woods - who allegedly had an affair with Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian's partner, Tristan Thompson.

"I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes."

The mother-of-one also opened up on how having a baby affected her mental health.

"My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again," she wrote.

"I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was thrown into the limelight at just 9 years old, when her family debuted their reality show.

She has since leveraged her fame to become the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire, according to Forbes.

Where to get help:

• Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• Youthline: 0800 376 633

• Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.