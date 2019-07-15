New research has confirmed what we probably all knew - in 2019, people are meeting through dating apps more than in real life.

"For heterosexual couples in the US, meeting online has become the most popular way couples meet, eclipsing meeting through friends for the first time around 2013," wrote researchers from Stanford University in the paper "Disintermediating your friends".

"Moreover, among the couples who meet online, the proportion who have met through the mediation of third persons has declined over time.

"We find that internet meeting is displacing the roles that family and friends once played in bringing couples together."

The news has not come as a surprise to many.

"When you work fulltime and don't/can't date co-workers, online is super convenient. I wouldn't trust any member of my family to screen anyone for me," wrote one Twitter user.

"I'm 15 years ridiculously happily married thanks to online dating!"