As the infections become increasingly resistant to antibiotics, some standard treatments no longer work for an ailment that was once easily cured.

For generations, urinary tract infections, one of the world's most common ailments, have been easily and quickly cured with a simple course of antibiotics.

But there is growing evidence that the infections, which afflict millions of Americans a year, mostly women, are increasingly resistant to these medicines, turning a once-routine diagnosis into one that is leading to more hospitalisations, graver illnesses and prolonged discomfort from the excruciating burning sensation that the infection brings.

