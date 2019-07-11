It is standard for a bride to assign her bridesmaids matching dress, but demanding they be the same height is taking bridezilla to a whole new level.

In a recent post on The Choosing Beggars subreddit, a friend of a bridesmaid to a bridezilla spilled the beans of the extreme request that all of her bridesmaids needed to be the same height.

This bride took bridezilla to a whole new level. Photo / Reddit

It all started with the bride who did not want her bridesmaids to be taller than her on her wedding day. However, a few months later, the bride decided to up the ante and requested that they all must be the exact same height on her special day.

It first started with the fact that she didn't want her bridesmaids to be taller than her on her wedding day, next she upped the ante. Photo / Reddit

This meant that the shortest bridesmaid must wear 7.5-inch heels (19cm tall).

Advertisement

The kind friends went along with the ridiculous demand of the bride, but their shoe choices did not agree with the bride. She claimed they looked like "hooker" shoes and then challenged the bridesmaids to prove who was a "real friend" and who was a "fake friend".

The subreddit post has received attention from other users who commented on her irrational demands.

"As a stripper who's spent the last 15 years wearing that exact shoe for minimum of 8 hours a day, 3-4 days a week: screw wearing them if you don't have training or someone to hang onto," commented one user.

"I can't believe someone would ask someone to wear these shoes to a wedding. Weddings are all-day affairs, and bridesmaids are expected to do stuff and you can't do it tottering around in heels you hate, aren't used to and likely fit wrong because you always choose a very snug, open-toed shoe or double sock a closed-toe as closed-toe will KILL your toes if you stand for any amount of time in them," another posted.